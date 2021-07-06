Zacks: Brokerages Expect At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. At Home Group reported earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 61.69%. At Home Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

HOME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $800,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,001.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,156. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HOME opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52. At Home Group has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $38.06.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

