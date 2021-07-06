Zacks: Brokerages Expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. iHeartMedia reported earnings per share of ($1.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover iHeartMedia.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $706.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.00 million.

IHRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Shares of IHRT stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $26.00. 10,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,809. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.30. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.54.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,458,000 after purchasing an additional 526,841 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.