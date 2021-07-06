Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company. It focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s proprietary platform technologies consist of RespirVec and Densigen. Altimmune Inc., formerly known as Pharmathene Inc., is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALT. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altimmune currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.37. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. As a group, analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,465,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter worth approximately $15,635,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 46.4% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 874,067 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter worth $7,574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 495,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

