Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

Get Vaccinex alerts:

VCNX stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. Vaccinex has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $9.56.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaccinex will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vaccinex during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaccinex (VCNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.