Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sims from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

OTCMKTS SMSMY opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -64.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58. Sims has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

About Sims

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

