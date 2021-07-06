Zacks Investment Research Lowers Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xencor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Xencor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.33.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 0.68. Xencor has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xencor will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Xencor by 716.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 3,364.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

