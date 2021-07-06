Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Akzo Nobel from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akzo Nobel currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.07.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

