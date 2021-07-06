Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $321.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.64, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $245.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,575,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 213,636 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,484,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 138,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 39,389 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 190.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 563,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 369,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 54,123 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

