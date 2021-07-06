Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) to Hold

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of SuperCom in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of SPCB remained flat at $$1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday. 250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,327. SuperCom has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

