Zel (ZEL) Hits One Day Volume of $175,811.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.72 or 0.00331709 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00141316 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00188662 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001837 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

