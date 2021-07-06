ZENZO (ZNZ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,268.00

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. ZENZO has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $1,268.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0472 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 19% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ZENZO

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

