ZeroSwap (ZEE) Market Cap Tops $11.42 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 6th. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $11.42 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00059047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $330.06 or 0.00971438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00044915 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap (ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,410,716 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

