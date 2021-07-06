Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 437,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,567 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $56,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of Z. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,445 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,445 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,912 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,913,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 999,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,583,000 after purchasing an additional 261,159 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Arik Prawer sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total transaction of $799,128.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,055 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total transaction of $607,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,338.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,787 shares of company stock worth $7,686,473 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ Z opened at $117.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.91. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 733.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on Z. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

