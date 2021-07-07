-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 123.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 338,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 100,731 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth about $751,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth about $3,403,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. 319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,243. The firm has a market cap of $685.00 million, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.49. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.99.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

