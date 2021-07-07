-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Soligenix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.13). Soligenix posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soligenix will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Soligenix.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 145.29% and a negative net margin of 818.95%.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Soligenix from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of SNGX opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.30. Soligenix has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Soligenix during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Soligenix by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Soligenix by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

