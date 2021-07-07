-$0.19 EPS Expected for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) This Quarter

Analysts expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Well’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.20). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Well.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Well presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,340,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 239,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $4,302,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,358,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,451,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 594,041 shares of company stock valued at $9,453,602 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Rinet Co LLC bought a new position in American Well in the first quarter valued at about $2,547,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in American Well in the first quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Well in the first quarter valued at about $3,173,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in American Well by 1,185.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 166,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 153,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its position in American Well by 130.7% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170,047 shares during the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMWL opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of -5.36. American Well has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Well (AMWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.