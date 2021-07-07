-$0.26 EPS Expected for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) This Quarter

Analysts expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.21). AC Immune reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AC Immune.

Get AC Immune alerts:

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a negative net margin of 405.01%.

ACIU has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIU. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AC Immune by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 115,509 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in AC Immune by 1,225.6% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 225,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 208,359 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in AC Immune by 22.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 71,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares during the period. 25.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.98. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AC Immune (ACIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.