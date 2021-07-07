-$0.30 EPS Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.19). Sangamo Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

SGMO traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 14,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,338. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

