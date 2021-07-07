-$0.40 EPS Expected for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to report ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Carvana reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.88.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $13,441,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,106 shares in the company, valued at $834,954.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 17,772 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.10, for a total value of $4,960,165.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,702.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,416,458 shares of company stock worth $393,564,234. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $316.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.36. Carvana has a one year low of $124.89 and a one year high of $323.39. The firm has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.26 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

