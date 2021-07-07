$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.46. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.36 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $40.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,818,000 after purchasing an additional 385,340 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,236,000 after buying an additional 415,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 132,302 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

