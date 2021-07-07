$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Newmont reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 131.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $249,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,673.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,840 shares of company stock worth $3,819,344 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Newmont by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth $247,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 11.2% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 77.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.29. 173,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,043,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. Newmont has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.05. The company has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

