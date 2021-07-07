$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Toro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.90. The Toro posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Toro will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Toro.

Get The Toro alerts:

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Toro by 20.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in The Toro by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 276,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in The Toro during the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in The Toro by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTC traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.11. 27 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,430. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro has a twelve month low of $64.06 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Toro (TTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.