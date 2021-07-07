0xcert Price Tops $0.0025 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $853,824.34 and approximately $19,416.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 0xcert has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00058875 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00018962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.86 or 0.00930317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00045381 BTC.

0xcert Coin Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

