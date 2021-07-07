$1.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will post $1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the lowest is $1.11. Jones Lang LaSalle reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year earnings of $12.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.17 to $13.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.76 to $14.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

NYSE:JLL opened at $190.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $87.67 and a 12 month high of $212.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.69.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

