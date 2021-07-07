1,034 Shares in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000.
Shares of NASDAQ MODV opened at $167.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 64.21, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62. ModivCare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.07 and a fifty-two week high of $184.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.71.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.
ModivCare Profile
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.
