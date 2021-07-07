1,034 Shares in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MODV opened at $167.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 64.21, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62. ModivCare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.07 and a fifty-two week high of $184.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. ModivCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

