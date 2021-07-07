10,596 Shares in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 933.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,057,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 955,314 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1,701.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 204,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 117,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 496,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,073.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.86. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 275.08% and a negative net margin of 302.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XERS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

