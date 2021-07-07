10,859 Shares in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,859 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LCNB. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in LCNB by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in LCNB by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in LCNB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in LCNB by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LCNB by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $210.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.94. LCNB Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 25.97%. On average, analysts predict that LCNB Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.03%.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

