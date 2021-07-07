1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €28.12 ($33.08).

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch stock traded down €0.10 ($0.12) on Wednesday, reaching €25.86 ($30.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.77. 1&1 Drillisch has a 52-week low of €17.11 ($20.13) and a 52-week high of €27.12 ($31.91). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access and 5G segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and wireless services. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

