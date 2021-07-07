11,508 Shares in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zepp Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZEPP opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.87. Zepp Health Co. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 2.62%.

Zepp Health Company Profile

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.