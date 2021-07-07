$12.03 Million in Sales Expected for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to report sales of $12.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.67 million and the highest is $45.22 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $16.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year sales of $36.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.45 million to $82.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $41.08 million, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $70.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTLA shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.35.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $73,449,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 887,833 shares of company stock valued at $102,364,127 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $6.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,963. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.71. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.