125,000 Shares in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Purchased by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 1.03% of Marlin Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FINM. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $6,643,000. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $6,246,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $4,800,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $3,459,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $3,249,000.

FINM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.69. 13,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,980. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70. Marlin Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

