126,218 Shares in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 126,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

NYSE SEE opened at $58.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $31.98 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.78.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

