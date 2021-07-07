1,304 Shares in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,304 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $18,761,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,057,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,028,000 after buying an additional 453,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,438,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,910,000 after buying an additional 289,294 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 664,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,088,000 after purchasing an additional 157,648 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,459,000 after purchasing an additional 93,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

CATY stock opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

CATY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

