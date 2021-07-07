13D Management LLC Acquires 57,979 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

13D Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 119.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,979 shares during the period. The Howard Hughes comprises approximately 3.8% of 13D Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. 13D Management LLC owned about 0.19% of The Howard Hughes worth $10,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mad River Investors lifted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 47,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HHC stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,179. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.91 and a beta of 1.53. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $113.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.73.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.13 million. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.88) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Howard Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

