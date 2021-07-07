13D Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

13D Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. MEDNAX makes up approximately 3.0% of 13D Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. 13D Management LLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $8,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000.

MEDNAX stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.04. 3,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,937. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.85.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

