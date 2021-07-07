13D Management LLC Purchases 174,130 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

13D Management LLC increased its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 36.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 656,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,130 shares during the period. BOX comprises about 5.6% of 13D Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. 13D Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $15,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 209,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 64,885 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,645,000 after acquiring an additional 216,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOX. TheStreet raised BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $25.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

