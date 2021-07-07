13D Management LLC Raises Position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

13D Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. 13D Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Veoneer worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after purchasing an additional 158,880 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 1st quarter valued at $46,932,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 4th quarter valued at $27,744,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Veoneer by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veoneer by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after acquiring an additional 63,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNE traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.18. 8,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,321. Veoneer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). Veoneer had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNE. Barclays reduced their target price on Veoneer from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Veoneer in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

