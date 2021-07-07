$144.99 Million in Sales Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will report $144.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.80 million and the lowest is $141.02 million. Repligen posted sales of $87.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $585.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $577.30 million to $590.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $691.00 million, with estimates ranging from $655.00 million to $730.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Repligen.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,734 shares in the company, valued at $20,467,557.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Gebski sold 445 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $76,651.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,979 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,158 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 54.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 53.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 67.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repligen stock traded up $2.38 on Wednesday, reaching $206.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,984. Repligen has a 52 week low of $120.12 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.33.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repligen (RGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.