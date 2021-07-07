$146.60 Million in Sales Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will report $146.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.00 million and the highest is $147.20 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year sales of $512.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $496.50 million to $528.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $842.82 million, with estimates ranging from $826.77 million to $856.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 136.31% and a negative net margin of 336.84%.

TLRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC lowered shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Tilray from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.25 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

TLRY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.23. 19,435,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,808,742. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tilray has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $67.00.

In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $7,188,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tilray by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 24,945 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

