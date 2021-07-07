150,000 Shares in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000.

Get SportsTek Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SPTKU traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. 146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,642. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for SportsTek Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsTek Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.