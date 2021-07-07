$169.18 Million in Sales Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to announce $169.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.20 million to $186.00 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported sales of $43.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 292.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $732.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $702.65 million to $779.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,414,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,882 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,335,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,801 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,996,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 374.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 916,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 373,700 shares in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AHT opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.28.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 19th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.