19,500 Shares in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) Acquired by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EJFAU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000.

EJFAU opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

