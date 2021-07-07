19,992 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Quantitative Value Technologies LLC

Quantitative Value Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,992 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000. Apple makes up 5.3% of Quantitative Value Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Apple by 1,605.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.02 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.