$2.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to post $2.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.86 billion. Unum Group posted sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year sales of $11.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $11.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.71 billion to $12.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Unum Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Unum Group by 1,336.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

