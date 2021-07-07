21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading Down 4.8%

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) shares traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.98 and last traded at $20.05. 8,354 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,873,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 21Vianet Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Sequoia China Equity Partners Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,407,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 466.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 151,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 124,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

