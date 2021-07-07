22,303 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Bought by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 667.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 236,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,541,000 after purchasing an additional 205,934 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 276,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,189,000 after purchasing an additional 48,955 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 119,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period.

RSP stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.25. The stock had a trading volume of 85,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,645. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.25. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $99.40 and a 52 week high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

