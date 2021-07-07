227,189 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Purchased by Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 227,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,817,000. Etsy makes up about 2.0% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,902,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Etsy by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $5.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,522. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total value of $1,319,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,430.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total transaction of $2,710,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,035,631. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.78.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.