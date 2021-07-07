250,000 Shares in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI) Acquired by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,000. Third Point LLC owned about 0.72% of Gores Holdings VI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Gores Holdings VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in Gores Holdings VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Gores Holdings VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Gores Holdings VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GHVI traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $14.97. 319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,913. Gores Holdings VI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

