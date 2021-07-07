25,200 Shares in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) Bought by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITQRU. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,372,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,541,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter worth $19,880,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,980,000.

ITQRU opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.99.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

