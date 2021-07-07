2,865 Shares in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $108,738.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,567 shares in the company, valued at $268,545.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,866 shares of company stock worth $651,348 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OFC opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on OFC. Truist Securities raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.